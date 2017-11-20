Hariri: I’ll be back for Independence Day festivities

Prime Minister Saad Hariri traveled to France late Friday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, where he announced his intention to return to Lebanon for Independence Day after more than two weeks away.



He also said the Macron's invitation "demonstrated [France's] great role in the world and the region, and its attachment to Lebanon and Lebanon's stability.



On the subject of his return to Lebanon, Hariri said he would be back in time for Independence Day celebrations on Nov. 22, and that he would clarify his position in the ongoing political crisis after meeting with President Michel Aoun.



Macron extended the invitation to Hariri, who holds a French passport alongside his Lebanese and Saudi citizenship, and his family last Wednesday, later clarifying that it was not an offer of political exile.



Sources in Baabda Palace told The Daily Star that the pair discussed the possibility of an envoy coming from Paris to fill Aoun in on details of a possible deal Macron struck with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for Hariri to travel to France.

...