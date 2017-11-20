Bassil defends government over Hezbollah

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil worked to tone down a resolution from the Arab League that sought to hold the Lebanese government responsible for Hezbollah's actions, a source in the ministry told The Daily Star.



Arab states agreed to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit announced as he read highlights of the resolution at a media conference after the assembled foreign ministers held a closed session called for by Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran's "violations".



However, Saudi Charge d'Affairs in Lebanon Walid Bukhari appeared to hit back at Bassil in comments to Egypt station CBC, saying Hezbollah was an "Iranian tool, not a component of the Lebanese people".



Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid al-Khalifa struck a more aggressive tone on Hezbollah, saying that it was Iran's biggest proxy in the region.

...