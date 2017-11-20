Ain al-Hilweh chaos as Badr bodyguard kills Palestinian man

A Palestinian national died Sunday after being shot by extremist Bilal Badr's personal bodyguard in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, a security source told The Daily Star.



Bilal Badr loyalists launched extensive clashes in the camp in April and August this year.



The political leadership of the Palestinian national force and Islamic forces in and around Sidon condemned the violence, saying that what happened was an assault on the camp's security and stability.



Clashes erupted in the camp later Sunday, though there was no immediate information as to the cause.

