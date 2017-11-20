Contentious races elect new Beirut and Tripoli bar heads

Andre Chidiac became the Beirut Bar Association head Sunday after winning a heated, politicized race for the lawyers union.



Chidiac, who belongs to the Free Patriotic Movement, was not the party's initial pick, which originally rallied behind Fadi Barakat.



After the Lebanese Forces-backed candidate Fadi Mousallem pulled out of the running, the party supporters backed Chidiac, who came out with 2,459 votes of the roughly 5,000 ballots cast.



Chidiac also reportedly garnered the support of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Future Movement.

