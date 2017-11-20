Hariri’s return to settle resignation saga

BEIRUT: With Prime Minister Saad Hariri planning to return to Beirut this week, the way will be clear for the next constitutional move to end the two-week Cabinet standoff: Acceptance of the resignation by President Michel Aoun followed by binding parliamentary consultations to either reappoint Hariri as prime minister or name a new candidate.



Prior to his return to Lebanon, Hariri will travel to Egypt Tuesday afternoon for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, a statement from Hariri's media office said.



Speaking to reporters after talks in Paris Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Hariri said he will return to Lebanon to attend Wednesday's Independence Day celebrations and explain the reasons for his resignation, which plunged the country into uncertainty and political chaos.



Hariri also praised France for its positive role in the region.



Aoun thanked Macron for the efforts he had exerted to defuse the political crisis in Lebanon.



Hariri Saturday spoke by telephone with Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri to confirm that he would return to Lebanon to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

