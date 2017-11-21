Region to test Macron’s diplomatic chops

French President Emmanuel Macron has a lot of balls in the air in the Middle East, having jumped into the center of the confusion created by Prime Minister Saad Hariri's surprise resignation on Nov. 4 .



For Macron, and France, analysts said it was a natural role to take, both due to immediate circumstances and long-standing ties with the country and the Hariri family.



Ties remain strong, for the countries as a whole and for the Hariri family, making it easier for Macron to invite Hariri for a family visit to Paris – dressing up the meet as nonpolitical and therefore saving face for Saudi Arabia.



Macron's acuity in inviting Hariri and his family for a visit will not be forgotten by the Saudis, Bahout said, but it's not a blank check either.



Bahout said President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah were pleased with Macron's involvement, as he put the political game on track by facilitating Hariri's return to Lebanon, but this could change quickly based on Saudi Arabia's next move.



In addition, Bahout said Macron has to be aware of the ripple effect of a strong stance on Iran.

...