Nasrallah to withdraw fighters from Iraq after Daesh collapse

Hezbollah's mission in Iraq is nearly complete, the group's leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced Monday, as he downplayed an Arab League resolution criticizing Hezbollah. One day after the Arab League released a statement reconfirming its stance that his group was a terrorist organization, Nasrallah referred to the recent operation by Hezbollah and its allies on the Iraqi-Syrian border that resulted in the liberation of Syria's Albukamal and Iraq's Rawah from Daesh (ISIS).



Turning to Hezbollah's involvement in Iraq, Nasrallah admitted that the group has sent members after Iraqi authorities requested help in operations and training.



As Daesh continues to be squeezed out of Iraq and into Syria's Idlib, Hezbollah will look to withdraw its fighters from Iraq, Nasrallah said.



Nasrallah downplayed the resolution on Hezbollah.



Nasrallah rejected claims that Hezbollah possessed ballistic weapons and transferred them to any Arab states.

...