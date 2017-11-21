Hezbollah terror designation proves controversial

Regional and local players Monday were quick to react to the Arab League designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization over the weekend, with the resolution far from achieving unanimous support.



Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah branded the move "ridiculous" in a speech Monday, saying there was no proof for claims that the group supported "terrorism and extremist groups".



Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit traveled Monday to Lebanon, where he met with Berri and Aoun.



There was a noticeable change in tone from the one struck at the Cairo summit that designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil had intervened Sunday to prevent the resolution placing responsibility for Hezbollah on the Lebanese state.



Saudi Arabic blames Hezbollah, though Nasrallah has denied such claims.

...