Lebanon set for prolonged Cabinet standoff

President Michel Aoun might not act on Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation soon, opting instead to bide his time in hopes that Hariri will rescind his resignation, political sources said Monday – a development that could throw the country into a prolonged Cabinet standoff.



"Hariri will discuss with President Michel Aoun the reasons for the resignation and he will raise the issues that brought the situation to this point," Hajjar told a local radio station. He added that Hariri is still committed to the political settlement that led to Aoun's election as president and brought Hariri to the premiership last year.



Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Monday joined Aoun and Berri in welcoming Hariri's return to Lebanon.



Nasrallah said he will not respond to statements made in the past two weeks by some politicians, including Future Movement officials, that accused Hezbollah of violating the political settlement that led to Aoun's election as president and Hariri's return to the premiership last year.



Both Aoun and Berri also rejected the Arab League statement.

