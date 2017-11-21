Army chief Aoun calls for readiness at Israel border

Lebanon's army chief urged his soldiers Tuesday to stand fully ready at the southern border to face the "threats of the Israeli enemy".



The "cessation of hostilities" resolution ended a destructive war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, the Iran-backed military and political movement.



The United Nations maintains a peacekeeping force on the border. Under the resolution, the Lebanese Army is responsible for security on its side of the border in a zone from which any other armed force, including Shiite Hezbollah, is banned.

