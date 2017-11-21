Army chief urges resilience in uncertain times

Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun Tuesday urged his soldiers to remain vigilant and alert, during a speech to commemorate Lebanon's 74th Independence Day.



The Army commander added that some agents might try to take advantage of the recent turmoil caused by the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to create chaos or conflict.



He urged the Army to stay resilient and ensure that national security and unity, and the interests of the Lebanese people, are upheld.



While the Army has seen great success against terrorist cells, Aoun reminded his forces that the southern border still required vigilance.



A source close to the Army told The Daily Star that these reminders regarding the southern border were routine.

