AUB grad students in standoff with administration

Scores of students from the American University of Beirut protested Tuesday, after a fiery confrontation between the administration and students led to the revocation of eleven graduate students' scholarships.



The protest Tuesday took place after a dramatic night, during which AUB personnel at around 2 a.m. forcibly removed from the campus graduate students participating in a demonstration, according to a social media post by one student.



The current tension between graduate students and the AUB administration were instigated late September when monthly stipends for graduate assistants were cancelled.

...