Over 90,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote from overseas before the deadline passed Monday night, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said.



Around four hours before the deadline, Bassil said 85,000 expats had registered to vote from overseas.



Bassil said that any extension to the application window would be discussed at a later date.



In October, the Foreign Ministry launched the first website for eligible overseas voters to register for elections, scheduled for spring 2018 .

