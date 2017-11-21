Burning of Saudi women's cars was family dispute: ISF

A week after two cars belonging to a Saudi national were set on fire in Moseitbeh, the Internal Security Forces released a statement saying the incident was related to a family dispute and there was no political background to the crime.



The siblings' mother, a Lebanese woman identified as Enzaf M., born 1940, had told Moseitbeh police that her son, identified as J.M., born in 1963, threatened her for siding with his brother, who lives in Germany, over a dispute regarding the ownership of a family house in Baalbeck.



After the sister tried to intervene in the dispute between her two brothers, J.M. burned two cars that belonged to her and her Saudi husband, according to the statement.

