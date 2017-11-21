Aoun's Independence Day address to the nation

President Michel Aoun addressed the nation Tuesday on the eve of Lebanon's 74th independence anniversary.



Lebanon has dissociated itself but unfortunately, the others have not dissociated themselves and their influence from it.



On the other hand, Israel lies at our Southern borders, having with Lebanon – since its creation – a history filled with aggressions and devastating wars, from the aggressions of the sixties and seventies, to the invasion of Lebanon in 1982 whereby it reached Beirut and occupied about half of the country, then withdrew keeping control over parts of the South for eighteen years, during which it waged destructive wars, namely "Operation Accountability" in 1993, "Grapes of Wrath" in 1996 and the first Qana massacre, the destruction of the power plants in 1999, till it had to withdraw in 2000, pressured by the resistance of the Lebanese, only to return in 2006, waging a new war during which it committed the most heinous massacres and destroyed the infrastructure, notably bridges, as well as many villages and the Southern suburb of Beirut; but that time, it could not cross our borders.



Throughout all those periods and milestones, Lebanon was paying the highest prices, striving to keep away the specter of sedition; the nation whose people and army have made generous sacrifices in blood against the Israeli as well as the Takfiri enemy, this very nation which has scored heroic achievements and sacrifices in liberating its land from both, is not easy to plunder as long as it holds on to its internal unity in the face of strife, the greatest evil.

...