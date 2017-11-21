Bribe got smuggled iPhones through Customs: source

A passenger busted for smuggling over 100 new iPhones into Beirut was let off the hook after "some money was paid," a high-ranking airport source said Tuesday.



However, when contacted by The Daily Star, a spokesperson from CMC vehemently rejected the claims and said he knew nothing about the reports.



Customs Department Director-General Badri Daher also told The Daily Star that a passenger in possession of 170 iPhone Xs was stopped after coming to Beirut from Dubai, but did not provide more details.

...