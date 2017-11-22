Young entrepreneur goes back to roots to help improve local produce

to roots to help improve local produce



In the U.S., a 2014 census found that the average age of farmers was 58.3 years and Aoun estimates that Lebanon must not be too far off.



When a freshly graduated Aoun took control of a part of his family's property in late 2014, however, his concerns evolved beyond the economic difficulty of starting a new business.



After resolving to navigate the intricacies of making the farm both economically and environmentally sustainable, Aoun started studying options. Producers and farmers who offer organic products must get a certificate that attests to certain quality standards.



In an effort to regain this trust, Aoun started a new project: Honest Marc, with the long-term goal to provide training and support to farmers interested in using sustainable, organic methods.



Since the project launched in May this year, it has gained an approximately 40 customers, both households and restaurants, Aoun said.



What Honest Marc seeks to invest in, however, are low-tech solutions to help farmers maximize their produce while still being true to the ideal of environmental sustainability, including permaculture and aquaponics.

...