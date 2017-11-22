Sovereign, free and independent ...

As for being independent, Lebanon officially achieved its independence on Nov. 22, 1943, after 23 years of rule under the French mandate.



As for being sovereign, it's known in international law that a sovereign state is a nonphysical juridical entity that is represented by one centralized government that has sovereignty over a geographic area.



Freedom can refer to many things, but the recent political philosopher Isaiah Berlin in his essay on "Two Concepts of Liberty" (1958) distinguishes two types of freedom/liberty: negative and positive freedom.



However, Berlin explicitly argues how there are two types of liberties and how they differ. According to him, negative freedom is freedom from interference while positive freedom is the freedom for action.



In short, negative liberty means "freedom from" while positive liberty is "capacity to".



In short, a free state is one that actively promotes and provides the right conditions for positive liberty and protecting negative liberty.

...