Rouhani: Hezbollah’s arms for defense

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Hezbollah's weapons are for defensive purposes only, Iranian state media reported.



France, meanwhile, called on Hezbollah to disarm.



Macron told both Netanyahu and Rouhani that it was vital to keep Lebanon dissociated from regional crises and urged all countries in the region to work collectively to reduce tensions, according to a statement from Macron's office. He also told Rouhani that France was attached to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but that regional subjects and ballistic missile programs should be discussed separately.



Rouhani referred to the "adventurism of some inexperienced princes in the region" – an allusion to Iran's geopolitical archrival Saudi Arabia – and said France could play a positive role in easing the situation.

