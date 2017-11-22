AUB grad students, administration enter standoff

Scores of students from the American University of Beirut protested Tuesday morning, after a confrontation between the administration and students led to the revocation of more than a dozen graduate students' assistantship positions.



Students pitched a tent on Nov. 9 outside the main administrative building to protest a draft policy change in May that saw the cancellation of monthly stipends for graduate assistantships.



Two students were reportedly forcibly removed from that tent Monday night.



However, Jack Davies, one of the protest's organizers, said the students had not been warned.



On Nov. 16, a meeting was held with associate provost for graduates Dr. Zaher Dawy, which Davies described as a "constructive dialogue". Days later, the group of students received an email from Dawy stating that they will no longer be included in the negotiations.

...