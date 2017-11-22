Army chief urges vigilance, resilience in uncertain times

Lebanese Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun urged his soldiers to remain vigilant and alert at the southern border in the face of "threats of the Israeli enemy," during a speech Tuesday to commemorate Lebanon's 74th Independence Day.



While the comments were interpreted in some media reports as an acknowledgement by the military of the risk of a new conflict, a source close to the Army told The Daily Star that Aoun's remarks were not made in reaction to any particular Israeli action, but as a routine reminder of Lebanon's preparedness at the southern border.

...