Hariri back in Beirut to tackle political crisis

In Cairo, Hariri discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the latest developments in Lebanon and the region as well as bilateral relations, a statement from Hariri's media office said.



Hariri's visit to Cairo came as Sisi was reportedly seeking to mediate a solution to the Cabinet standoff in Lebanon that would involve withdrawing Hariri's resignation.



While Hariri was in Cairo, Sisi telephoned President Michel Aoun, who thanked the Egyptian president for his efforts in tackling the crisis caused by Hariri's resignation, a statement from Aoun's media office said.



Aoun has not accepted Hariri's resignation, saying that he would wait for the prime minister to return to Lebanon before making any decision on the matter.



The president said that the Cabinet crisis caused by Hariri's resignation presented the Lebanese with a "shocking test," praising the Lebanese for their unity in overcoming it.

...