'We're here for Saad' says crowds greeting PM

Hariri arrived in Lebanon late Tuesday evening, nearly three weeks after he announced his surprise resignation on Nov. 4 in a televised address from Riyadh.



She said she believes that Lebanon was independent but that some countries were trying to interfere in domestic affairs.



Majida said she and her daughter wanted to see Hariri.



Kamal, who said he came with his family from Rashaya in the Bekaa Valley, said he made the long trip to celebrate Lebanon and Hariri's long-awaited return.



Rami, who sat sipping coffee and watching the crowds near Hariri's Downtown residents, blamed Hezbollah for Hariri's resignation.



Rami said he fully supports Hariri and any decision he makes regarding his resignation.



Mohammed, a school director in the Bekaa Valley, told The Daily Star that he came to show support for Lebanon and for the position of the prime minister, whoever occupied the seat.

