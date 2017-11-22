Analysis: Hezbollah will talk to keep Hariri Gov. in office

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's decision to postpone his resignation could be the result of local actors expressing willing to find some politically palatable compromises and the outcome of international political maneuvers to stabilize the Lebanese government, analysts said Wednesday.



Sami Nader, director of the Levantine Institute for Strategic Affairs, also said he thinks that Nasrallah's speech may indicate that there is room for conversation. He also said that the freeze of the resignation could be down to the regional and international political discussion since Hariri's announcement.



However, Nadr said that Hariri agreeing to retract his resignation would be dependent on Hezbollah accepting the official policy of dissociation from regional conflicts.



Whether or not Hezbollah will make concessions considered sufficient by Hariri and by extension Saudi Arabia, however, is still to be seen.



From the constitutional point of view, however, whether Hariri's resignation was valid in the first place is uncertain. Former Interior Minister Ziyad Baroud said that the Lebanese constitution is not clear on whether Hariri's resignation was ever valid and whether he is entitled to postpone it.

