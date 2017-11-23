Business can have positive impact on world: expert

Entrepreneurs from across the country gathered this week to hear a talk by Peter Holbrook, who is leading the charge to push investment in social enterprise globally in his role as Chief Executive of Social Enterprise U.K. Holbrook is in Lebanon to assist the British Embassy in the launch of its SoUK.LB project, which aims to further the growth and reach of the sector within the country.



Holbrook held meetings Monday with the finance and economy ministers to argue for the potential of social enterprise to create positive development in Lebanon.



Social enterprise, Holbrook said, entails coupling a business' traditional profit-making goal with the ambition of also achieving a social benefit.



This is Holbrook's second visit to Lebanon, and he has identified areas in which he believes social enterprise could reap rewards.



Holbrook said that social enterprise can be sold as an attractive industry to investors.

...