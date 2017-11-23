Macron congratulates Aoun on independence

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday congratulated President Michel Aoun on Lebanon's 74th independence, saying France was committed to the unity, sovereignty and stability of Lebanon.



France has recently played an increasingly prominent role in Lebanese affairs, with Macron and other French officials meeting with top level Lebanese officials, including Hariri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, in efforts to solve the political crisis precipitated by Hariri's resignation announcement on Nov. 4 .

