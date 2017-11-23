Lebanon rejects threats to Arab states: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Thursday that Lebanon was prepared to cooperate with any investigation that may be conducted into threats against the security of Arab states.



Bassil also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the Arab League's charter, underscoring that maintaining the country's stability is crucial for the welfare of the entire region.



At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed on a resolution designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, accusing the group of supporting terrorism and terrorist groups in Arab states with modern weapons.



Bassil said that Lebanon is striving to become a place of peace that brings together all of its different constituents.

