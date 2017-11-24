An Independence Day that calmed a nation

The 74th Independence Day parade Wednesday started with a bang – or 21 to be precise, as President Michele Aoun's arrival was greeted with the firing of a battery of artillery shells at exactly 9 a.m. Shortly after, Aoun was joined by freshly returned Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berry, bringing together Lebanon's political trinity of leaders on Shafik Wazzan Avenue in Beirut's Central District.



Tight security measures were taken within the capital's Central District Wednesday, with Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces personnel on guard to maintain a security buffer zone around the parade



The premier took his seat on the parade's grandstand to watch the show, still fulfilling the role of prime minister hours before he announced from Baabda Palace that he would hold off officially submitting his resignation at Aoun's request.



Berri, Hariri and Aoun were joined by senior military officials for the ceremony, including Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, Lebanese Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun and Army Chief of Staff Maj.



Following the parade, Hariri, Berri and Aoun headed to Baadba Palace – the speaker and prime minister sharing a car – where the much-anticipated talks took place.



Following the speech, Hariri worked for the now euphoric crowd.



However, with more people to see, Hariri made his way to Dar al-Fatwa to meet Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.



After almost three weeks of dire uncertainty, Hariri had steadied the ship – at least for now.

...