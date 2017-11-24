Future Movement expresses relief at Hariri’s return

The Future Movement parliamentary bloc Thursday expressed its relief following Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to the country, underscoring that it was time for the movement to fight for Lebanon's stability.



Hariri, after nearly three weeks abroad, headed a meeting of high-ranking officials from the Future Movement's political bureau and parliamentary bloc at his Downtown Beirut residence.



Separately, Hariri met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.



Local media reported that Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Nazih Najjari, Hariri's chief-of-staff Nader Hariri and Sabeh were all present at the meeting between the premier and the Arab League head.



The pair discussed bilateral relations between Lebanon and France, a statement from Hariri's office said.



The two discussed ways to maintain French support for Lebanon's stability, he said.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil meanwhile sent a letter to Aboul Gheit Thursday, saying that Lebanon was prepared to cooperate with any investigation that may be conducted into threats against the security of Arab states.

