Aoun, Berri tackling Hezbollah, Hariri deal for stability

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday that Lebanon's policy of dissociation from regional conflicts should be translated into actions and not mere words, as official sources signaled that a proposal to tackle the crisis was being hashed out. Meanwhile, Speaker Nabih Berri expressed his relief at the current political atmosphere in the country, after Hariri put his resignation on hold upon his return to Lebanon.



Berri's statement came a day after Hariri's decision to hold onto his resignation after he announced his exit during a televised address from Riyadh on Nov. 4 . President Michel Aoun refused to accept Hariri's resignation while he was out of the country, which prompted a flurry of international efforts.



Following the meeting, Hariri decided to put off his resignation.



Official sources told The Daily Star that discussions were ongoing between Hezbollah, Berri and Hariri to resolve the crisis.



Progressive Socialist Party Leader MP Walid Jumblatt meanwhile echoed Berri's sense of relief over Hariri's decision.



The Future Movement also expressed its relief following Hariri's return to the country, underscoring that it was time for the movement to struggle for Lebanon's stability.



Earlier in the day, Hariri received a message of congratulations from United States President Donald Trump on the occasion of Lebanon's 74th Independence Day.

