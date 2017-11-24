French envoy met Hezbollah ahead of Hariri's return: source

Hezbollah officials met with a French envoy earlier this week ahead of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon, a source close to the party said Friday.



Hariri arrived in Lebanon Tuesday night after staying out of the country for almost three weeks following his shock resignation announcement from Riyadh on Nov. 4 .



While Hariri was in Saudi Arabia, French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to Hariri to visit France, which he accepted and arrived in Paris on Nov. 18 .



Reports had suggested that Nasrallah's remarks appeared to have been well accepted by Hariri Wednesday when he announced that he was putting his resignation on hold.

