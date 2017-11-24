Mine clearance specialist injured in explosion

File- A UNIFIL peacekeeper clears land mines to open a path and plant a blue barrel marking the Blue Line in the southern border village of Kfar Kila, Thursday, April 12, 2012. (The Daily Star/Mohammed Zaatari)
Israeli bulldozers level land along border
Lebanese national crosses border from Israel
Lebanese UN diplomat calls for eliminating nuclear threats
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Israeli bulldozers level land along border
Lebanese national crosses border from Israel
Lebanese UN diplomat calls for eliminating nuclear threats
Israeli bulldozers level land along border
Ain al-Hilweh quiet, tense in wake of fighting
Ain al-Hilweh chaos as Badr bodyguard kills Palestinian man
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE