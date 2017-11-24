Russian ambassador supports Lebanese self-sufficiency

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday met with the ambassador of the European Union and of Russia, who stressed the importance of the Lebanese government functioning without external interference.



France has played a leading role in easing the political crisis following Hariri's resignation from the premiership on Nov. 4, engaging in high-level diplomacy with Lebanese and Saudi officials. Egypt has reportedly played a lesser role.



In his meeting with EU Ambassador Christina Lassen, Hariri reportedly discussed the latest developments in the country and EU-Lebanon relations.



The flurry of meetings comes two days after Hariri returned to Lebanon, following an 18-day absence from the country, at the outset of which he resigned from the premiership.

