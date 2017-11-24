Lebanese theater group wins French prize

A Lebanese theater group has been awarded the Chirac Foundation's Culture for Peace Prize for peace for its work with refugees in Lebanon and beyond.



Beirut-based Zoukak Theatre Company was selected on Sept. 27 for the prize given to individuals or institutions working to diminish conflict through the medium of art and culture.



Zoukak was created in 2006 to develop a professional theater practice for the group members and out of a desire to be involved in psycho-social interventions following the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon and the Nahr al-Bared clashes in 2007 .

...