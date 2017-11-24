'Kalam Ennas' host charged with insulting the president

Mount Lebanon Attorney General Judge Ghada Aoun Friday charged Lebanese television presenter Marcel Ghanem of insulting the president on his weekly talk show -- a crime punishable by six months to two years in prison.



A day after the episode was broadcast, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati asked State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud to investigate the two Saudi journalists.



In bringing the charges, Judge Aoun also reportedly took into consideration insults made against her, the justice minister and the judiciary on Ghanem's Nov. 16 episode.

