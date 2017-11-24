Syrian refugees leave Lebanon to be resettled in France

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher Thursday met 22 Syrian refugees at Beirut International Airport before they left Lebanon to be resettled in France.



In a tweet, the French Embassy in Lebanon Friday said that Lebanon is the "1st recipient of French aid in the region in response to the consequences of the crisis," and that France has allocated 100 million euro ($119 million) for Lebanon for the course of 2016-2018, with more than 73 million euro already 'committed'.



During his visit to Lebanon in April 2016, then French President Francois Hollande pledged to resettle 3,000 Syrian refugees in France in 2016 and 2017 .



Beyond the two programs, France has hosted 16,500 Syrian refugees on its territory since 2011 .

