UK Lebanon Tech Hub creates 1,370 jobs in 3 years

The U.K. Lebanon Tech Hub announced Friday that it had created 1,370 direct and indirect jobs within three years of operation.



UKLTH also increased revenues of Lebanese companies by $26 million and contributed to more than $8.5 million into the U.K., a statement from the British Embassy reported.



The UKLTH is a joint initiative by Banque du Liban and the U.K. Government through the British Embassy in Beirut, aiming to promote and develop Lebanon's knowledge economy.



Shorter went on to hail Lebanese entrepreneurs, saying Lebanon is a "natural partner" for the U.K.

