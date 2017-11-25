I need help, Zakka tells Lebanese govt from Iran cell

Lebanese national detained in Iran Nizar Zakka pleaded for help from the Lebanese government Friday in a phone call with The Daily Star.



Zakka was arrested after traveling to Iran to attend a state-sponsored conference in Tehran, in 2015 .



Despite repeated calls by the United States and Zakka's family members for Zakka's release, the Lebanese government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



As for the Iranian government, Zakka said it knew he was not guilty.



Zakka's lawyer, Antoine Abou Dib, said that the resolution, dated Oct. 31, 2017, included a request to the Lebanese government to join an international coalition of countries to free their citizens.

...