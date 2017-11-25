AUB walks back disciplinary measures on assistants

The American University of Beirut's Board of Deans Friday issued a statement walking back disciplinary actions against graduate assistant students who erected a tent in protest of measures taken in May that ended their stipends.



Students were entitled to appeal the dean's warnings individually.



In response, Boldly G-AUB, the group that has been organizing protest actions, issued a statement calling for the dean's warnings to be rescinded and denying that any of the affected students had appealed the action as AUB suggested.



AUB's Dean of Students Talal Nizameddine did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

