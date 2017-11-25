Actor arrested for Israel collaboration

State Security arrested Lebanese actor Ziad Itani Friday on suspicion of spying and collaborating with Israel. A statement released by State Security said that Itani, born in 1975, was believed to have been providing information to and communicating with Israel.



Itani was said to have been working to normalize relations with Israel and promoting Zionist ideologies among intellectuals.



State Security has transferred Itani's case to the judiciary, and more information will be provided to the Lebanese public at a later date.



A high-ranking judicial source told The Daily Star that Itani was detained on suspicion of collaborating with the "Israeli enemy".

