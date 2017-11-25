Seized ‘Dali’ painting is just a poor imitation, expert says

A painting thought to be by Salvador Dali recovered by the Lebanese Internal Security Forces in October is "not a very good copy," a leading expert of the Spanish surrealist's work told The Daily Star.



A month later, on Nov. 14, Descharnes was contacted by French Commander Jean-Luc Boyer to provide an assessment of the painting.



The task was then delegated to Descharnes, whose father Robert was close with Dali as a friend and later worked as his secretary.



Moving forward, Descharnes began to compare photos of the painting to those stored in his archives. Within "minutes," it was clear to the expert that the painting was indeed a copy.



That estimate was quickly debunked by The Daily Star, after art historian Laurence Saphire and Descharnes both gave significantly lower values of around $200,000 to $300,000 if the painting had been real.

