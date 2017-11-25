Aoun to seek consensus on dissociation policy solution

President Michel Aoun is set to embark on a flurry of consultations with the country's leaders and senior politicians in the next few days aimed primarily at fulfilling Prime Minister Saad Hariri's demands for commitment to the dissociation policy toward regional conflicts and noninterference in the affairs of Arab countries, official sources said Friday.



Hariri reiterated the importance of all political parties complying with the government's dissociation policy in deeds, not in words only, to safeguard the country's stability.



Commenting on the planned consultations, Hariri said Friday he hoped all the political parties would support the dissociation policy.



EU Ambassador Christina Lassen discussed with Hariri latest developments in the country and EU-Lebanon relations.



Separately, Aoun signed a number of decrees stalled by Hariri's 18-day absence from the country. Among the most significant, which required Aoun's and Hariri's signatures after they were previously approved by the Cabinet, were approvals of diplomatic appointments and transfers.

...