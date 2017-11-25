New Bsharri clinic allows patients to be treated from a distance

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Friday opened Bsharri's Cedars Medical Center – a pilot care center equipped with machines that allow patients to be treated by specialized medical professionals, regardless of the physical distance between patient and doctor.



Patients in remote areas will now be able to undergo up to 15 medical tests, including an EKG (a test measuring the electrical activity of the heart) and tests measuring blood pressure and eye pressure, and then have their results sent to specialized doctors.

...