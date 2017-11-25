Lebanon campaigns against gender-based violence

President Michel Aoun Saturday unveiled a statue dedicated to all women who had faced violence because of their gender, as campaigns intended to raise awareness about gender-based violence swept through Lebanon.



The statue was debuted on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and was the product of a collaboration between the Ministry of State for Women's Affairs, the National Commission for Lebanese Women and ABAAD – an NGO aimed at promoting sustainable and economic growth through empowering marginalized groups such as women.

...