Saudi reform redundant if Yemen war continues: Jumblatt

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt Saturday expressed his support for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's new initiatives, but stressed the need to end the war in Yemen.



Jumblatt praised this effort and said that the kingdom's newfound acceptance of other religions had been evidenced by the recent visit of Lebanon Maronite Patriarch Rai to Saudi Arabia.



The PSP chief said that Saudi Arabia's efforts will be worth little if the kingdom does not deal appropriately with the ongoing war in Yemen, and the necessary dialogue with Iran.

