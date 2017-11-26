40% of Bsharri Syrians leave after locals protest their presence

Roughly 40 percent of displaced Syrian nationals illegally in Lebanon living in the northern town of Bsharri have left according to a Nov. 25 deadline for their departure set by a local municipality decree.



The calls for Syrians to leave the town came to a head in daily protests at Bsharri's public school for girls starting at the beginning of Nov. The demonstrations were started as a bid to pressure local authorities not to register Syrian children and stick to the deadline.



The developments come amid a backdrop of steadily rising anti-Syrian rhetoric that has seen numerous towns around the country – and several north Lebanon towns in recent months – close Syrian run businesses, displace Syrian residents and impose curfews on Syrian nationals.

...