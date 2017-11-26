Lebanon 'can’t do anything' about Hezbollah: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri reportedly said Sunday that finding a solution to the issue of Hezbollah was a regional issue, and that Lebanon "cannot do anything about it".



"Hezbollah does not have the ability to administer the country, its strength comes from Iranian-funded arms," Hariri said.



He also said he rejected Iranian President Hasan Rouhani's assertion that no decision in Lebanon could be made without Iranian involvement.



Hariri touted Prince Mohammad as a tireless worker and a man with a "vision".

