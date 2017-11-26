Teachers' union announces strikes

Lebanon's private school teachers' union has called for strikes to be held Tuesday and Wednesday as the teachers' wages have continued to remain largely unchanged despite the passage of a salary hike for public sector teachers.



Rudolf Abboud, leader of Lebanon's Association of Private School Teachers, has repeatedly called for strikes aimed at implementing Law 46 – the salary scale law.



It is this law that gives parent committees the responsibility of approving and monitoring school budgets, and says that when teachers' salaries increase, tuition also rises.

