Cleanup dives, recycling: Lebanese respond to trash crisis

The group is conducting a cleanup below the waves, one of many initiatives emerging from Lebanon's civil society and the private sector in response to the government's failure to address a long-running garbage crisis.



The event was organized by Live Love Beirut, a group of Lebanese working to promote a positive image of their country, who said more than 100 divers joined cleanups at eight sites throughout the country over two days.



Lebanon's government has proved serially unable to address the country's rubbish crisis, which reached catastrophic proportions in the summer of 2015 .



So there was nowhere for collectors to send the rubbish produced by the 2 million residents of Beirut and its environs.



Experts warn the nightmare scenario could soon be repeated thanks to the government's continued failure to adopt a comprehensive waste management strategy, even as the country produces 6,000 tons of refuse a day.



In response to the 2015 crisis and the massive demonstrations it provoked, the government in March 2016 approved a "temporary" plan to reopen two long-closed dumps in the Beirut area.

...