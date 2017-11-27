Lebanese ‘Stars of Science’ winner returns home to fanfare

Fouad Maksoud returned home to Beirut to great fanfare Sunday after winning the "Stars of Science" TV show competition. The Lebanese inventor won the Qatar Foundation-initiated TV show with his Nano-shielding Textile Machine, besting competition from some 8,600 other applicants from across the Middle East.



With the Lebanese flag draped over his shoulders, Maksoud was greeted at the airport by friends, family and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani.



Maksoud had been a front-runner after his invention received a score of 43 percent from the expert judging panel – the highest of any of the contestants.



Speaking to the press, Maksoud thanked the staff at the American University of Beirut, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and the people of Lebanon.



Speaking to The Daily Star, Maksoud said he never expected to win.

...